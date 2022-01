Two men injured in ‘serious assault’ outside Uckfield nightclub

East Sussex girl stars in Call the Midwife Xmas special

News you can trust since 1837

East Sussex girl stars in Call the Midwife Xmas special

Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Pedestrian left with ‘serious leg injuries’ in Crowborough collision

Decision made on redevelopment of Heathfield shopping parade

Plans for 100 homes in Ringmer submitted by developer

'People in Ringmer have had enough' - 100 homes plan reaction

Two men injured in ‘serious assault’ outside Uckfield nightclub

Temperature highs will be seven and drop to minus one tonight.

A misty start with light winds today. A chance of some sunshine this afternoon.