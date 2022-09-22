Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, September 22
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Thursday, September 22.
The skies across Sussex will be cloudy today but there is only a small chance of rain, the Met Office has said.
Temperatures will be around 12°C this morning, but will rise to 18°C by lunchtime.
Pollution levels are low and UV levels are at medium.
Sunrise was at 6.44am and sunset will be 6.58pm.
There will be some sunny intervals in the late morning in parts of West Sussex.