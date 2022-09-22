The skies across Sussex will be cloudy today but there is only a small chance of rain, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures will be around 12°C this morning, but will rise to 18°C by lunchtime.

Pollution levels are low and UV levels are at medium.

Sussex weather

Sunrise was at 6.44am and sunset will be 6.58pm.