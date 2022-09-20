Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, September 20
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, September 20.
Today will be sunny in the early morning but will change to cloudy in the late morning and afternoon, the Met Office has said.
The temperature will rise from about 12°C this morning to about 17°C by 1pm, starting to fall again at 8pm.
Sunrise was at 6.41am and sunset will be 7.03pm.
Most Popular
There is only a small chance of rain today.
For more breaking news visit the homepage at sussexexpress.co.uk.