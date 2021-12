Women in Ringmer "furious" with Chinese restaurant after having severe allergic reaction to one of their dishes

Lewes MP urges residents to get Covid booster jab following the emergence of the Omicron variant

News you can trust since 1837

Free car parking available to shoppers in Lewes on Saturdays throughout December

Two men charged over Newhaven cocaine seizure

Women in Ringmer "furious" with Chinese restaurant after having severe allergic reaction to one of their dishes

Temperature highs will be nine and drop to five overnight.

Much calmer than yesterday – sunny intervals with a bit of a breeze today in Sussex .