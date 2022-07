Temperatures across Sussex will be much lower today than they were yesterday.

In West Sussex temperatures are expected to reach about 23°C, according to the Met Office, while in the East they will reach about 21°C.

UV levels are still high across the county with low pollution and moderate pollen levels.

Sussex weather

Skies this morning will be cloudy and changing to sunny intervals later, and rain is unlikely.