Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, September 14
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Wednesday, September 14.
Today will be a wet start for many with rain, heavy at times, gradually clearing south during the morning.
The Met Office says cloud will then gradually break and ease away to the south, with the best of the sunshine spreading to all parts of the county by the evening.
Maximum temperature during the day is expected to be 23 °C.
Tonight there will be early clear spells, perhaps allowing isolated mist and fog patches to form.
These patches will clear as the cloud thickens later in the night, with clear spells persisting across some western areas.
Tonight's minimum temperature – 11 °C.