Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, September 21
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Wednesday, September 21.
The sun will be out across most of Sussex today until the early evening, the Met Office has said.
There is only a small chance of rain and temperatures will rise from about 14°C this morning to about 19°C by lunchtime. They will start to fall gradually from 5pm.
UV levels are at medium and pollution levels are low.
Sunrise was at 6.47am this morning and sunset will be at 7.05pm.