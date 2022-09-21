Sussex weather

The sun will be out across most of Sussex today until the early evening, the Met Office has said.

There is only a small chance of rain and temperatures will rise from about 14°C this morning to about 19°C by lunchtime. They will start to fall gradually from 5pm.

UV levels are at medium and pollution levels are low.