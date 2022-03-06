Sussex weather: Your weather forecast for Sunday, March 6

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, March 6.
West Sussex is expected to have a dry day, according to the Met Office.
The region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.
The county could see highs of 7° and lows of 4°.
The Met Office said East Sussex could also have a dry, but overcast, day.
East Sussex has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain until 9pm tonight.
From 9pm–11pm the county has a 10 per cent chance of rain, according to the Met Office.
The region is expected to see highs of 7° and lows of 4°.