Sussex weather: Your weather forecast for Sunday, March 6

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, March 6.

West Sussex is expected to have a dry day, according to the Met Office.

The region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

Weather news

The county could see highs of 7° and lows of 4°.

The Met Office said East Sussex could also have a dry, but overcast, day.

East Sussex has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain until 9pm tonight.

From 9pm–11pm the county has a 10 per cent chance of rain, according to the Met Office.