Heavy rain is expected to hit Sussex, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spell of rain – ‘heavy at times’ – will affect London and South East England later this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) and into the early hours of Thursday.

The Met Office warning will remain in place from 4pm today until 3am tomorrow. A spokesperson said: “15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over two to three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This may lead to some travel disruption, especially during the busy evening travel period.”

Weather experts warned that bus and train services will ‘probably’ be affected with journey times taking longer.

They added: “Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible. There is a small chance of flooding to a few homes and businesses.”

This comes after the county was hit by severe storms earlier this week. Sussex was hit by thunder and lightning overnight on Monday but one West Sussex town was struck harder than others amid reports of a ‘mini tornado’ – with one person left injured and at least 20 cars damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Littlehampton, photos painted a scene of destruction, with houses damaged and car windows smashed, whilst trees and brick walls fell over.

A spell of rain – ‘heavy at times’ – will affect London and South East England later this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) and into the early hours of Thursday. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) confirmed on Tuesday evening that the damage in Wick and Littlehampton ‘was caused by a tornado’.