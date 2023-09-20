BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Sussex yellow weather warning: Heavy rain will bring 'chance of flooding'

Heavy rain is expected to hit Sussex, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A spell of rain – ‘heavy at times’ – will affect London and South East England later this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) and into the early hours of Thursday.

The Met Office warning will remain in place from 4pm today until 3am tomorrow. A spokesperson said: “15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over two to three hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This may lead to some travel disruption, especially during the busy evening travel period.”

Most Popular

Weather experts warned that bus and train services will ‘probably’ be affected with journey times taking longer.

They added: “Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible. There is a small chance of flooding to a few homes and businesses.”

This comes after the county was hit by severe storms earlier this week. Sussex was hit by thunder and lightning overnight on Monday but one West Sussex town was struck harder than others amid reports of a ‘mini tornado’ – with one person left injured and at least 20 cars damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Littlehampton, photos painted a scene of destruction, with houses damaged and car windows smashed, whilst trees and brick walls fell over.

A spell of rain – ‘heavy at times’ –  will affect London and South East England later this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) and into the early hours of Thursday. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)A spell of rain – ‘heavy at times’ –  will affect London and South East England later this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) and into the early hours of Thursday. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
A spell of rain – ‘heavy at times’ –  will affect London and South East England later this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) and into the early hours of Thursday. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) confirmed on Tuesday evening that the damage in Wick and Littlehampton ‘was caused by a tornado’.

A TORRO tornado site investigator, named Sarah, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “In brief, as it has been a long day of interviewing people, plotting damage and assessing the situation, with 14 miles of walking thrown in. @TorroUK can confirm that the damage in Wick and Littlehampton was caused by a tornado.”

Related topics:West SussexMet OfficeLondonLittlehamptonTornado and Storm Research Organisation