Temperatures are set to soar in Sussex and Surrey – but how hot will it get?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urged people to take precautions to stay safe – from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15 – after a mini heatwave hit Sussex and Surrey.

As of now, the UKHSA is yet to extend this warning but up to 30 degrees Celsius are expected to continue throughout this week. London is tipped to be hotter than Barcelona and the Algarve.

The Met Office’s forecast for Monday, June 16 reads: “Early mist and low cloud soon dispersing to leave a fine day with lengthy periods of sunshine. Becoming very warm in the north especially, with generally light winds. Feeling a little cooler in southern coastal districts. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

People enjoying the glorious sunshine on Brighton Beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Fine during the evening, with late sunny then clear periods. A few mist patches may develop inland later given the light winds, with low cloud perhaps affecting some coastal districts. Minimum temperature 9 °C.”

The forecast for Tuesday read: “Early low cloud and mist should soon disperse to leave another fine and very warm day, with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 27 °C.”

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday added: “Fine and increasingly hot through this period, with temperatures climbing by both day and night while winds remain light.”

The Met Office has predicted that it will be ‘fine and increasingly hot’ each day – with ‘temperatures climbing by both day and night while winds remain light’.

The The London & South East England weather forecast – from June 20 to June 29 – reads: “Most parts of the UK are expected to be fine and dry at the start of this period, with a low risk of thundery showers in the west.

"Then a northwest to southeast split is likely to develop. The wettest and windiest conditions are expected in the northwest, with rain at times which may be heavy in places. It will likely be very warm or perhaps hot at first in the north, quickly becoming near normal or slightly above.

"More settled in the southeast with conditions drier overall, although some rain will probably spread from the west or northwest at times. There is also the risk that isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop at times. Temperatures are expected to be above normal, perhaps with some hot spells.”

The long-range forecast – from June 30 to July 14 – has predicted a ‘broad northwest to southeast split’.

The Met Office added: “The wettest and windiest conditions are expected to be in the northwest, with a risk of some heavy rain at times.

"More settled in the southeast with conditions drier overall, although some rain may spread across from the north or west at times and there is a risk of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms as well. Temperatures are expected to be near to or above normal, perhaps with some hot spells in the southeast.”

