Sub-zero temperatures have been forecast for Sussex and Surrey next week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will drop as low as minus three degrees Celsius in Crawley and Haslemere.

Coastal towns are set to see temperatures drop to minus two.

It comes after the Met Office warned that ‘potentially impactful snow’ is possible for some areas of the UK next week, as an ‘arctic airmass exerts its influence’. But Sussex and Surrey – having been hit by snow on Monday (January 8) – are not expected to be affected again.

Snow in Worthing on the afternoon of January 8, 2024, following a morning spell of snow that cleared quickly. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A northerly airflow will bring cold arctic air to the UK from Sunday and into early next week, with snow showers focused across northern areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

“Through the middle of next week, with cold air firmly in place over the UK, there’s a chance of disruptive snow for some areas as milder Atlantic air pushes in from the southwest. However, with around a week to go until that transition occurs, there’s still plenty of detail to work out.”

Ahead of the weekend, largely cool and dry conditions are in place for much of the UK, with sub-zero temperatures overnight for many.

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which ‘highlights that possibility of significant impacts for the health and social care sector’, the Met Office said.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

With cool conditions in charge and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said: “With an increasing risk of snow and ice at the start of next week we urge drivers to make sure they travel fully prepared.

"Having a few essential items in the boot – no matter what distance you’re going – can make a massive difference in a breakdown situation in freezing conditions. A warm, waterproof coat, sturdy footwear and gloves, along with a blanket and a power bank to keep your phone charged are vital.