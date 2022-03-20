According to the Met Office, the equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September, occurring between the summer and winter solstices - the spring equinox is happening today at 11.33am.
The Met Office state the equinox and solstice define the transitions between the seasons of the astronomical calendar and are a key part of the Earth’s orbit around the Sun.
The Met Office said that the equinox marks the point when the sun crosses the equator’s path and becomes positioned exactly above the equator between the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.
During the equinox, day and night will be around the same length, which the Met Office said is evident in the word’s origin, derived from the Latin work equi, meaning equal, and nox, meaning night.
The spring equinox marks the beginning of spring, and the Met Office said that from this day forward, the day is longer than the night.
The clocks are also springing forward in seven days, on March 27 at 1am.
