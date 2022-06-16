This is when thunderstorms could arrive in Sussex amid scorching temperatures of 34 degrees

Sussex has been treated to continental-like weather this week, with clear blue skies and consistent sunshine.

Today (Thursday, June 16) has been another very warm day, with long sunny periods and highs of 29 degrees Celsius. It has been slightly cooler by the coast, with onshore breezes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said it will be dry and sunny again, across the region, on Friday with ‘brief cloudier spells turning hazy at times’. Temperatures will be very hot, with highs of 34 degrees Celsius.

Lightning over Littlehampton. Picture from Coastal JJ

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be ‘dry and bright’ for many across Sussex on Saturday but there is a ‘risk of thunderstorms’ later, the Met Office said.

Cloud and rain will gradually sink southwards, ‘turning heavy’ and ‘perhaps thundery at times’.

The Met Office said the forecast for Sunday is ‘similar’ but it will be ‘brighter’ and ‘notably cooler’ on Monday.