After a glorious weekend, Sussex has become colder, cloudier and more unsettled this week, bringing the risk of wintry weather.

The clocks may have just changed, heralding the arrival of British Summer Time, but snow could fall in parts of the UK this week with temperatures set to plummet over the coming days, forecasters say.

Why has the weather changed?

Temperatures during the day have halved from the highs reached last week and fall below freezing overnight as a cold front pushes down from the north. A cold air mass arrived on Monday evening and pushed into the north of the UK before slowly sinking southwards, bringing cooler, more unsettled weather.

Is snow forecast for Horsham?

In Horsham, no snow is forecast for Thursday, March 31. Blustery wintry showers, heavy at times, are expected on Thursday morning till 9am. These are expected to gradually ease and become less frequent during the day.

Maximum temperatures of 7°C, which will feel cold in the wind.

Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 look clear of rain and snow with some sunny spells. It looks set to be warmer at the beginning of next week.

Is warmer weather on the way?

However, colder weather isn’t expected to last all that long, and as we head into April, some forecasters are even predicting an upcoming heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to soar in April reaching highs of 28C in the coming weeks, as forecasters predict the hot weather will arrive early this year.