Torrential rain and thunderstorm in Sussex amid yellow weather warning

Parts of Sussex have been hit by torrential rain and hailstones as well as thunder and lightning this afternoon (Tuesday, May 9).

By Sam Morton
Published 9th May 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:23 BST

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Crawley is among the towns to be affected so far with residents reporting a temporary loss of internet during a torrential downpour.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms [are] likely to cause some disruption to travel.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning.The Met Office has issued a weather warning.
“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.”

Met Office weather experts also warned that there we will ‘probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes’.

They said delays to train services are also possible, adding: “Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

The yellow weather warning is in place from 11am until 10pm today and covers the whole of Sussex

The Met Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through Tuesday – some becoming slow moving across more southern and eastern parts of England during the afternoon and evening.

A spokesperson added: “A few places could see 20 mm of rain within an hour and possibly 30-40 mm in two to three hours, along with lightning and hail.”

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeCrawleyAslefRMTDavid WalliamsThailand