UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issue yellow heat-health alert for the South East

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a yellow heat-health alert (HHA) alert for the South East.

The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday, June 9 to 9am on Monday, June 12, and if current forecasted temperatures are reached it is likely that there could be some impacts across the health and social care sector.

Under the new HHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, a yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

There is also the potential for indoor environments, including health and care settings, to become very warm.

The yellow heat-health alert has also been issued for London, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England and the South West.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Here are the ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather:

– check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you

– know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them

– keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm

– if you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening

– keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

– if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly

– drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south. Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average overnight through the weekend.