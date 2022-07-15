With temperatures ‘predicted to continue rising into next week’, West Sussex County Council has contacted all schools to share national guidance around managing severe weather.

A council spokesperson said: “We have asked all headteachers to make preparations for how best to manage the hot weather so pupils and staff can enjoy the last week of the school year safely.”

The council is following the Department for Education’s current guidance, which is that schools are not, at this stage, being asked to close during high temperatures.

However, school leaders ‘should make sure’ they take ‘any steps necessary’ to make sure children are ‘safe and comfortable’.

Should this guidance change, the council will review the situation and update schools.

A Level 4 heat health alert has been issued for Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19).

“This means that even fit and healthy people may be at risk from the severe weather,” the county council wrote on social media.

