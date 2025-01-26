Brighton pictured during Storm Eowyn. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Met Office has issued three-days of wind and rain weather warnings in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for rain is in place from 8am today (Sunday, January 26) to 6am tomorrow (Monday, January 27).

From 10pm tonight, a yellow weather warning for wind will also be in place. This is expected to last until 6am on Tuesday (January 28), according to the Met Office.

The warnings have been put in place for much of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘brief spell of very strong winds’ is possible in ‘any one location’ tonight, and gusts could reach anywhere from 55mph to 80mph near the coast.

On Monday and Tuesday, a ‘period of strong and gusty southwesterly winds’ is likely to affect the south of England and Wales.

Gusts of 60 or 70mph are possible near the coast, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, the weather service has warned that spells of heavy rain could lead to some local flooding today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain is likely to affect the south later today, followed by ‘heavy, thundery showers’

The Met Office added: “Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.

"It's then likely that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rain in total.

"Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”