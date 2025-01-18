Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office’s five day weather forecast gives a risk of snow grains in the south this weekend.

The Met Office has forecast snow grains in the south this weekend (January 18 and 19).

What are snow grains?

The Met Office defines snow grains as “a form of solid precipitation” which appears as “very small white and opaque grains of ice”. The grains are fairly flat or elongated with a diameter generally less than 1mm. Snow grains are the solid equivalent to drizzle.

Met Office five day weather forecast

Today

Rather cloudy, though some bright or sunny spells, mainly over and to the north of high ground. Some patchy rain and drizzle in places, and perhaps snow grains in the south. Mild in the north, chilly in the south.

Tonight

Another cloudy night, though clear spells developing in the north and west. Patchy rain and drizzle, and a risk of snow grains, in the south. Turning chilly under clear skies.

Sunday

A cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain in the far west slowly easing. A continued risk of drizzle and snow grain in the south where cloud is thick enough. Chilly.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

A cloudy outlook through the start of the new working week, with showery rain spreading erratically eastwards. Temperatures generally around average in the north, but chilly further south.