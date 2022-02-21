Waste collections in Arun District are due to return to normal after storm Eunice

Waste collection in Arun District is set to return to normal today (February 21), following disruption caused by Storm Eunice.

Residents whose waste was due to be collection on Friday (February 18) will experience a number of minor changes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green waste collections will take place today and residents who are due a collection this week are asked to put their bins out as normal. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said some delays are still to be expected.

Waste collection services are back to normal today, following disruption caused by Storm Eunice.

Refuse is set to be collected on Friday (February 25) and residents have been invited to leave extra rubbish bags out to make up for the missed collection.