Waste collections in Arun District are due to return to normal after storm Eunice

Waste collection in Arun District is set to return to normal today (February 21), following disruption caused by Storm Eunice.
Residents whose waste was due to be collection on Friday (February 18) will experience a number of minor changes.
Green waste collections will take place today and residents who are due a collection this week are asked to put their bins out as normal. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said some delays are still to be expected.
Refuse is set to be collected on Friday (February 25) and residents have been invited to leave extra rubbish bags out to make up for the missed collection.
Recycling will be collected on February 26.