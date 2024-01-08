WATCH: First signs of snow in Chichester as weather warning issued by Met Office
The first flakes of snow were seen in Chichester.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning across West Sussex for ice. The warning is set to be in place from 3 pm today (Monday, January 8) to Tuesday, January 9. Following this, snow has been seen falling in Chichester.
The Met Office have said people should expect “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. And some injuries from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces.” Updates will follow this week.