Eastbourne Police have shared advice from East Sussex Fire about staying safe in the water.
They said: “While it is tempting to take a dip to cool off in the heat, be sure you enjoy the water safely. Follow the SAFE code:
“S: Spot the dangers – always look for dangers whenever you’re near water.
“A: Take Advice – read the signs, it the area a safe swimming area, ask lifeguards and adults for advice.
“F: Friends – take a friend or family member with you, it's more fun and they can always help should you find yourself in trouble.
“E: Know what to do in an emergency – call 999 and shout for help, never go in the water to help someone.
“Be safe, enjoy both the sunshine and water safely this weekend.”