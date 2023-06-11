Visitors to the Sussex seaside this weekend are urged to take care when swimming during the heatwave.

Eastbourne Police have shared advice from East Sussex Fire about staying safe in the water.

They said: “While it is tempting to take a dip to cool off in the heat, be sure you enjoy the water safely. Follow the SAFE code:

People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach last year

“S: Spot the dangers – always look for dangers whenever you’re near water.

“A: Take Advice – read the signs, it the area a safe swimming area, ask lifeguards and adults for advice.

“F: Friends – take a friend or family member with you, it's more fun and they can always help should you find yourself in trouble.

“E: Know what to do in an emergency – call 999 and shout for help, never go in the water to help someone.

