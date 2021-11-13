Weekend weather forecast for Sussex
Here is your weekend weather forecast for Sussex.
Today (Saturday, November 13), it will be mostly cloudy and dry.
According to the Met Office, the sunny morning spells will gradually develop as the cloud breaks, mainly across western areas, whilst cloudier conditions will linger further east.
Light showers may arrive in some areas. The maximum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius.
The Met Office has predicted a largely cloudy night, with any light showers for eastern areas gradually being replaced by patchy drizzle. Some fog may form in western areas, with lows of 4 degrees Celsius.
Tomorrow (Sunday), it will be generally cloudy start with early patchy drizzle dying away, and any fog for western areas slowly clearing.
Then bright or sunny spells will gradually develop, along with possible isolated light showers. Highs of 14 degrees Celsius have been forecast.
Have you read?: Firefighters to travel across Europe to deliver fire engines to North Macedonia in four days
TOWIE star James Argent and EastEnders' Dean Gaffney among celebrities involved in Sussex charity football match
Air ambulance lands at serious crash and person rescued from mud trap as emergency services face busy evening in Sussex