A flood alert for a lake in West Sussex has been removed – but the water level ‘remains high’.

The Environment Agency and Met Office warned that flooding was possible and residents should ‘be prepared’ in the Elbridge, Lidsey, Aldingbourne, Barnham, Yapton and Ryebank Rifes areas today (Monday, November 27).

The UK Government agencies wrote: “The Aldingbourne Rife remains high, and is expected to rise following today’s rain.

"Flooding is thought to still be affecting caravans at Riverside Caravan Centre and Rowan Park Caravan Park. If as much rain falls as is predicted this evening and into tomorrow, flooding might impact the Tesco car park on Shripney Road, some areas of Durban Road, fields near Shripney Lane and the A259.

Only small amounts of rain are forecast for the upcoming days but water levels are ‘expected to remain higher than normal’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The Barnham Rife is also rising. Flood impacts will continue in Bersted.”

In an update shortly after 4pm, the agencies said the Aldingbourne Rife ‘remains high but is slowly falling’.

A spokesperson added: “The Barnham Rife is already nearer to normal. Very little rain is forecast for Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday, which should allow the Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes to fall further.

"Minimal flood impacts affecting Riverside Caravan Centre and Rowan Park Caravan Park in Bersted should ease over the coming days.

"However as the river will fall slowly, the Aldingbourne Rife could remain higher than normal until mid December (or beyond), and river levels will remain sensitive to future rainfall.”

The Environment Agency and Met Office pointed to ‘uncertainty in the weather forecast’ – particularly for Thursday (November 30).

"While wintery showers are currently favoured, more persistent rain could be possible, which would likely cause river levels to rise again,” the spokesperson added.

“Any period of persistent rainfall over the winter period could generate some flood risk. We are running our pumps at Felpham and keeping grilles clear to help reduce the risk of flooding. We will re-issue this message if the risk of flooding to properties increases.”

Only small amounts of rain are forecast for the upcoming days but water levels are ‘expected to remain higher than normal’ – until at least Tuesday, the weather experts warned.