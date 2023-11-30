Sussex has been blighted by wintry – and freezing – weather conditions this week but will we get any snow in December?

In the north of England – in areas such as Newcastle and Scotland – snow has fallen this week, and more is reportedly set to follow.

Four inches of snow could fall in the south of England, down to Cornwall, but not in Sussex, according to the Met Office.

There does, however, remain a ‘risk of frost and fog or freezing overnight’.

Scenic shot of the snow near Chichester Cathedral. Photo: Sussex World

The Met Office’s forecast for Thursday night (November 30) reads: “Cloud generally clearing southward through the evening, with plenty of clear and dry spells to follow. A risk of frost and fog or freezing overnight, with isolated wintry showers in Kent. Cold. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

Weather experts predict light winds on Friday with areas of fog and freezing fog ‘clearing slowly through the day’.

The forecast read: “Largely dry with sunny spells but feeling cold. Coastal wintry showers continuing. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

“Outlook for Saturday to Monday: A cold weekend with some sharp frosts and a continued risk of fog. Generally drier Saturday. Perhaps breezier and cloudier from Sunday and maybe somewhat milder with rain possible Monday.”

A Met Office snow and ice warning is in place for Britain's east coast – from the top of Scotland down to Essex. This begin at 5pm on Thursday and end at 11am on Friday. A previous alert was in place between 5pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow and amber cold-health alerts for northern regions of England until next Tuesday.

The UK long range weather forecast – between December 5 and December 14 – reads: “A fair amount of uncertainty at the start of this period as milder and more generally unsettled conditions across the south and west try and extend further north and east through the week.

"It is likely that northern and perhaps some eastern areas remain cold with further overnight frost and fog patches, then clear or sunny spells and wintry showers in places.

"Elsewhere, milder, or at least less cold weather than the preceding days, with areas of rain and stronger winds, more especially in the west, this erratically spreading further north and east with time. Moving towards mid December and more generally unsettled and milder conditions look most probable with any colder interludes likely to be short-lived.”

Between December 15 and December 29, conditions are ‘most likely to be changeable through this period’, the Met Office said.