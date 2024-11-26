Heavy rain is set to hit Sussex and Surrey – with flooding of some homes and businesses ‘likely’.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain at 10pm today (Tuesday, November 26) until 12pm tomorrow (Wednesday, November 27).

"Spells of rain, heavy in places, are likely to lead to some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning,” the notice read.

"Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.”

The weather experts said an area of rain is expected to reach parts of southern England overnight Tuesday – ‘becoming persistent and heavy in places for a time’.

"Much of the warning area will see 15-20 mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas,” the Met Office added.

"There is a lower chance of 50 mm of rain in a few places, more likely for the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, before rain eases and clears by early afternoon. Given recent wet weather, some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely.”

What should we do to prepare?

The Met Office has issued some words of advice to residents in the warning area.

"Check if your property could be at risk of flooding,” a spokesperson said. “If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”