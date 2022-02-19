Yellow weather warning for wind in Horsham today

The Met Office confirmed the warning is in place from 6am-6pm today (Saturday, February 19) for London and the South East of England.
The wind could slow down the recovery efforts from Storm Eunice yesterday (Friday, February 18).
What to expect:
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- Infrastructure recovery works resulting from storm Eunice could also be hampered, i.e. power cuts may be prolonged.
If you’re out and about, check your journey and allow extra time.