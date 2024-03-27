Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has warned that strong winds and large coastal waves ‘may lead to hazardous conditions’ on Thursday (March 28).

The warning is in place from 7am until 6pm and covers: Chichester; Arundel; Worthing; Brighton; Seaford and Eastbourne. It stretches as far west as the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

The Met Office has warned there is a 'small chance' that injuries and danger to life 'could occur' from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. (Photo taken in Brighton by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

Weather experts predict that gusts of 50 mph are ‘expected quite widely’, while some exposed coastal spots ‘may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph’ – with large waves ‘also likely’.

The warning read: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of southwest and then southern England on Thursday.

"The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations. Hail won't fall everywhere but where it does it can quickly make road surfaces slippery, while surface water and spray are likely to worsen travel conditions rather more widely.”

The Met Office said people in the affected areas should ‘prepare to protect your property and people from injury’.

A spokesperson added: “Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.