It looks like it will be another warm and sunny couple of days across Sussex this weekend (May 21-22).

Today (Saturday) will see sunny intervals all day with a temperature of around 18°C until about 7pm when the temperature will start to fall slowly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overnight temperature will about 9°C.

Sussex weather news

UV levels will be high all weekend, but pollen and pollution will be relatively low.

Sunset is at 8.53pm today.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be sunny but the skies will to change to cloudy by the early evening.

The temperature will be about 10°C in the morning, rising to 20°C by 3pm before falling slowly at 4pm.

Sunrise tomorrow is 5.02am and sunset will be 8.54pm.