Well-known Felpham footpath is renovated

Renovation to a well-known Felpham footpath has been made possible by local councils and local people working together.
By Geoff FarrellContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:01 BST

The footpath – from Downview School up to the golf course – has been repaired by West Sussex County Council Rights of Way volunteers.

They supplied the labour and the 12 tonnes of stone was paid half each by Felpham Parish Council and Felpham Village Conservation Society.

There is now a good covering from Downview to the golf course.

The finished job!The finished job!
The finished job!

Anthony Donithorn, Public Rights of Way Volunteers’ Coordinator, said: “Rain overnight meant that there was a good finish and the surface will set hard after one wet-dry cycle.”

Pamela Cosgrove of the Felpham Village Conservation Society said: “The Society is always looking for examples of where Felpham can be improved and we are delighted to be in partnership with the parish and county councils.”

