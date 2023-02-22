Wellbeing at work award success for Havens Community Hub

East Sussex Wellbeing at Work is an accreditation programme that provides a free framework for employers to improve wellbeing in the workplace.
The programme takes a holistic approach, covering the following topics:Physical Activity and Active Travel, Healthy Eating, Musculoskeletal Health and Health and Safety, Mental Health, Sickness Absence, Return to Work and Prevention, Alcohol, Substance Misuse, and Stop Smoking, Leadership, Management, and Workplace Culture.
Founder, Paula Woolven, said: "having a healthy and productive team should be the aim of every business and we know the impact of the pandemic is still affecting all our mental health. Investing in wellbeing is a priority for Havens Community Hub and all its projects and partner charities. We have been able to access free training opportunities through the programme and I'm sure this will improve staff satisfaction and retention."
To sign up for free, visit wellbeingatwork.eastsussex.gov.uk