Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wellbeing at work award success for Havens Community Hub

Havens Community Hub CIC has received the Wellbeing At Work Bronze Award from East Sussex County Council for their commitment to supporting employee wellbeing, making them the first not-for-profit small organisation to achieve the criteria.

By Paula WoolvenContributor
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:05am
Representatives of Havens Community Hub CIC receive their accreditation (L-R) Paula Woolven, Rebecca Woolven, Dani McDonald, Dawn Norman
Representatives of Havens Community Hub CIC receive their accreditation (L-R) Paula Woolven, Rebecca Woolven, Dani McDonald, Dawn Norman

East Sussex Wellbeing at Work is an accreditation programme that provides a free framework for employers to improve wellbeing in the workplace.

The programme takes a holistic approach, covering the following topics:Physical Activity and Active Travel, Healthy Eating, Musculoskeletal Health and Health and Safety, Mental Health, Sickness Absence, Return to Work and Prevention, Alcohol, Substance Misuse, and Stop Smoking, Leadership, Management, and Workplace Culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founder, Paula Woolven, said: "having a healthy and productive team should be the aim of every business and we know the impact of the pandemic is still affecting all our mental health. Investing in wellbeing is a priority for Havens Community Hub and all its projects and partner charities. We have been able to access free training opportunities through the programme and I'm sure this will improve staff satisfaction and retention."

To sign up for free, visit wellbeingatwork.eastsussex.gov.uk

East Sussex County CouncilMental Health