West End star Kerry Ellis will be Cruella this Christmas

West End and Broadway musical theatre star Kerry Ellis is loving the thought of being cruel this Christmas.

She will be our Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians at Theatre Royal Brighton from December 17-January 5, stepping into the shoes of the villainous fashionista who plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat.

As Kerry says, obviously it is not a specifically Christmas show but it is definitely perfect for Christmas: “It's a really great family show especially at Christmas when families are going to panto when they take their children with them and introduce them to the theatre which is a wonderful thing to do. This show is a great way to get them started on theatre. You see so many children coming but also you see lots of people without children. I spoke to some lovely ladies that came last night that were in a big group and just had an absolute ball. It is always lovely to see so many people enjoying the show.

“I went to see the show before I went into it and I took my kids. I remember coming out feeling really warm and like my heart was full. It really felt good. It makes you laugh and it makes you cry and you just come out knowing that you've had a really good night out. It is about how good always comes out in the end but it's also about making connections and friendships and it's also about treating people in the way that you would wish to be treated yourself.

“And we have got such phenomenal puppets in the show. The dogs are puppets and they are unreal. They really make you care about them. You really feel the emotion and you really feel that they've got a life of their own and you're talking to them. The dogs are so brilliant and they're just there!

“And it is a lot of fun playing the villain. I don't usually get to play the villain. I'm usually the leading lady or the principal girl or the female protagonist, and to play the villain is a lot of fun. It gives you liberty just to go a bit crazy. I get to sing which is great but just to be Cruella is wonderful. I grew up watching the film and I remember the old Glenn Close film. She was amazing. It's just part of my history. Glenn Close did massively inspire me and I also saw the more recent film Cruella with Emma Stone. There's a lot to draw on but you also want to bring your own ideas.

“I always think with the villain you've got to think that there is a reason for the way they are the way they are. I don't think it's down to malice with Cruella. It is just that she is used to getting her ways. She is commanding but in her mind that's just what happens. We've talked about her from being… not middle class but maybe slightly lower class and she has created Cruella as this alter ego which she lives up to. It is difficult to play someone that you want people to hate but also want people to love. You've got to do both and if you can do both then she's the perfect villain. You've got to fall in love with her and enjoy what she's doing even while you are thinking she is horrible!”