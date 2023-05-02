West St Leonards Go West exhibition was a great success, say organisers

The West St. Leonards Forum was set up by local residents and others interested in the area, with the purpose of getting it designated as a local planning organisation. However, it was equally felt the community needed to be able to get together. So the WSLF organised the 'Go West' exhibition as its first community-based venture. 'Go West' was held from Friday April 7 to Sunday April 16.

Mayor James Bacon and Grosvenor House Care Home at the Go West exhibition

Exhibition space was kindly offered at the Electro Studios in Seaside Road, opposite the site of the famous old bathing pool, now demolished, but still a powerful memory in the area.

The members of the Forum were aware the area is not as well known as Hastings Old Town or the Burton Estate, and receives comparatively little investment and support.

However, it does have a long and interesting history which shapes its modern activities and facilities. We therefore decided to produce an exhibition showing some of its past and the changes it has experienced over centuries, with the hope of recalling the past for long term residents and triggering new ideas for the future.

The exhibition was made up of 110 photographs, plus 40 display boards of photographs and maps with explanatory texts, linked by a blue time-line. There were also photograph albums and scrap books, containing family holidays and newspaper reports. At the end there was a display of existing buildings, asking visitors to identify them, and an area of ideas for the future, with some sample pictures and post it notes for people to write their own ideas.

Two talks, on the railways and on evidence of pre-historic remains were arranged for the Easter weekend. In spite of very bad weather in the middle of the week, there were 295 visitors to the exhibition, and the feedback and comments were all positive.

The leader, deputy leader and mayor of Hastings all visited the exhibition, and the latter coincided with the residents of Grosvenor House, who were delighted to have their photographs taken with him.

Other councillors, the Labour candidate for the Hastings and Rye Constituency and the local press also came to the launch event, and a very positive report appeared in the Hastings Online Times as a result. Several participants commented on their pleasure that the area was getting some attention. Sales of the brochure covered the printing costs. We have kept our exhibits for future use, or for loans to schools and other interested organisations.