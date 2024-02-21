It was reported that homes on Beech Avenue and Garden Avenue were evacuated by police officers and a number of neighbouring roads were blocked earlier today (Wednesday, February 21).

Sussex Police has since issued a statement after reports that an ‘unexploded bomb’ was found in a garden.

A spokesperson said: “A warrant was carried out in Bracklesham Close, Bracklesham Bay, this morning and a 47-year-old man from Sussex was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. He remains in police custody at this time.

"During a search of the property officers found an item of concern.

“As a result, the Explosive Ordnance Unit (EOD) was called and a cordon was put in place. They have assessed the item and have confirmed that it poses no risk to the public.

“Thank you to the public for their patience whist this assessment was carried out.”

