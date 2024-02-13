West Sussex charity appeal receives support from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation from the local housebuilder, which is building homes nearby at its Fairway Gardens development in Angmering, supported the charity to provide food, warm clothes and bedding for families and children in need over the festive period.

With the donation from Barratt Homes, the charity’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is a Happy Home’ appeal has raised £9,152 towards its £10,000 target.

Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur has been a constant presence in West Sussex for over 22 years, supporting over 2,600 families and giving 6,000 children a better start in life. It offers emotional and practical advice from its volunteers to families who are struggling with issues such as poor physical or mental health, bereavement, financial hardship, domestic violence and living in unsuitable homes.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilders charity partnership, which supports children, young people, and disadvantaged people wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Lucy Knowles, fundraiser for Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur: “We are so pleased to have the support from Barratt Homes for this appeal. The donation helped to provide supplies for children who aren’t as fortunate and support the families who are struggling.

Our dedicated, passionate volunteers provide practical and emotional help in homes across the region – from advice on how to stay warm, sourcing foodbank vouchers and even easing loneliness.”

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “We are incredibly proud to support this incredible local charity that helps so many families across West Sussex. We hope the donation helps to provide much needed services and supplies for families in need.”

Barratt Homes’ Fairway Gardens development has a range of three and four-bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £399,995 for a three bedroom home.

To donate to the charity’s appeal visit: www.home-startawa.org.uk