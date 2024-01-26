West Sussex dementia support charity are finalists in national third sector awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The West Sussex-based charity has been chosen as one of just three finalists in both the Dementia Care category, in recognition of its excellent quality of services and also Collaboration (Integration) category which recognises ways of working in partnership with other people to achieve positive outcomes that would otherwise not have been achieved. The 3rd Sector Care Awards, which are in their 10th year, are specifically designed for not-for-profit organisations and groups who are paving the way with innovation and excellence in the social care sector.

Dementia Support opened Sage House in Tangmere in 2018 which is a specialist dementia hub where people living with dementia and their families can benefit from the latest support, information, advice and a variety of activities designed to enhance and improve wellness and wellbeing. Local services are provided together under one roof. Their specialist, free of charge, Wayfinding service helps families and carers with information, advice and emotional support to navigate all that dementia involves.

Benefiting from a comfortable Community Café, Sage House also offers free legal and financial advice sessions, dementia friendly hairdressing and personal care services, as well as respite care breaks and a wide-ranging daily activity programme.

Sage House, Tangmere operated by Dementia Support

The team at Sage House was thrilled to have been chosen for the final stage of judging. Dementia Support CEO, Sally Tabbner, said: ‘It’s absolutely fantastic news to hear we have been shortlisted. Our fundamental aim is to change the way in which dementia is viewed and how people can be supported to maximise their quality of life. We are proud as a charity to be able to make a difference to local families who are affected by dementia throughout the whole dementia journey and being finalists in both Dementia Care and Integration, is truly humbling.”

Professor Vic Rayner OBE, Chief Executive of the National Care Forum which was involved in setting up the event ten years ago, said, ‘In a time when everything we talk about seems to be predicated by terms like “challenging”, “difficult” and “worst ever”, it is vital to open our eyes and ears to hear about the art of the possible.’

The finalists will be announced at the much-anticipated awards ceremony on Friday 15th March 2024 at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham.

