Sam Morton
Published 15th May 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 12:04 BST
A driver in West Sussex had a ‘very lucky escape’ after a detached tree branch smashed through a car windscreen.

That’s according to Sussex Roads Police, which posted a shocking photo of the incident on social media.

The post, on Tuesday night (May 14), read: “The driver of this vehicle had a very lucky escape this afternoon on the A283 between Dacre Gardens and Shoreham.

"A high sided HGV has struck a branch which has detached and struck the car. If you witnessed or have dash cam please contact Sussex Police quoting CAD 904 14/5/24.”

1. 'Lucky escape'

Sussex Roads Police posted this shocking photo of the incident on the A283 between Dacre Gardens and Shoreham. Photo: Sussex Roads Police

