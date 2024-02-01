BREAKING

West Sussex fire crews join huge emergency response to Dorking incident

Fire crews from West Sussex have joined a huge emergency response to an incident in Dorking, Surrey.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT
Surrey Fire & Rescue Service announced on social media shortly after 4pm that a fire had been reported in Dorking High Street.

"We are currently attending a fire on Dorking High Street, with nine of our pumps,” the statement on X read.

"West Sussex Fire [and Rescue Service] are also in attendance.

"The road is closed, so please avoid the area. If you live nearby, keep windows and doors closed.”

