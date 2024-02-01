West Sussex fire crews join huge emergency response to Dorking incident
Fire crews from West Sussex have joined a huge emergency response to an incident in Dorking, Surrey.
Surrey Fire & Rescue Service announced on social media shortly after 4pm that a fire had been reported in Dorking High Street.
"We are currently attending a fire on Dorking High Street, with nine of our pumps,” the statement on X read.
"West Sussex Fire [and Rescue Service] are also in attendance.
"The road is closed, so please avoid the area. If you live nearby, keep windows and doors closed.”