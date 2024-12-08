West Sussex grandfather releases Christmas single

Neil Ferrigan, the 79-year-old singer-songwriter from Hurstpierpoint who charmed audiences with his debut EP I'm a Little Clock Man (and friends) earlier this year, is set to delight listeners once again with his new festive release, The Robot Man – A Christmas Story.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available on all major streaming platforms, the two-track single offers a heartwarming Christmas narrative alongside a stand-alone song to spread seasonal joy.

The Robot Man – A Christmas Story invites listeners to join siblings Bryetil and BowSee on a magical Christmas morning. Creeping downstairs to see if Father Christmas has visited, they discover a mysterious box hidden behind the tree. As the family gathers to investigate, they unveil a cheerful blue robot with glowing yellow eyes, who springs to life, singing and dancing to their delight. Father Christmas himself even makes an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tale is narrated by Plum Phillips and is paired with The Robot Man song, a track written and performed by Neil Ferrigan with accompaniment by Paul Phillips.

Neil’s debut release, I'm a Little Clock Man (and friends), resonated with families earlier this year particularly tracks including Mr Jumbo and Bolts and Wires. The new single is on the label Hurst-1st Records, available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and all major platforms.

Neil’s summer EP offered a collection of five original children's songs which Neil composed for his own children back in 1979 – songs which he says were inspired by his maternal grandfather, his own parents and the vibrant family music sessions of his youth. He composed and performed the songs for his own young children but he admits he still has no idea where they came from: “Each song literally came out of the blue. It's a mystery to me and remains so to this day.”

Neil was urged to record them by his family and also by Debbie Clare who is now promoting his music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wrote them for my eldest daughter and middle son when they were young. The melodies just came to me and the words just flowed and I really can't explain it. But then they were put away. But they were always in the background, and playing the guitar had been a passion for me since I was 15 but you get on with life and you get on with your career. But from time to time my wife said ‘Why don't you get those songs published?’ but then another year goes by and then another year. She managed a nursery for a long time and would play some of the songs to the children and they loved them and she would say again ‘Why don't you get them published?’ Then we moved down to Hurstpierpoint just over two years ago. We were in Croydon before that, and I suppose it was a fresh start and finally I've got them done.”

Music has always been a big part of Neil's life. He played and taught guitar, studied classical guitar to Grade 8 and volunteered with St Christopher’s Hospice’s Community Band. His dedication to teaching extended to local primary schools where he led after-school guitar clubs. “I have played and taught guitar over many years, running parallel with my life in the law,” Neil said. More recently, and from 2009 until 2022, he joined St Christopher’s Hospice as a volunteer. During that time, he played guitar in their community band.