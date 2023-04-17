Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex grower encourages the local community to buy British as the tomato season kicks off

Following tomato shortages in supermarkets across the UK at the start of this year, the British Tomato Growers’ Association is thrilled to announce the start of the British tomato season which runs from now until November.

By Abigail ClaytonContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
Richard Diplock, managing director of The Green House Growers Sussex
Richard Diplock, managing director of The Green House Growers Sussex

The shortages were caused by bad weather in Europe and Africa which disrupted supplies to the UK. This resulted in a surge of Google searches for British tomatoes, which increased by 293 per cent.

British fruit and vegetable growers have faced a challenging couple of years due to sky-rocketing energy prices, labour shortages and production delays.

Richard Diplock, managing director of The Green House Growers Sussex in Bognor Regis, is encouraging people in Sussex to celebrate the tomato season this year and support British growers.

Tomatoes on the vines
Tomatoes on the vines

Richard said: “We pride ourselves on growing tasty, fresh tomatoes and supplying the length and breadth of the country. A lot of love goes into growing our toms and we’re committed to doing it in the most sustainable way.

“We’re all guilty of not truly knowing where our food comes from, as this becomes a greater priority for many, it’s not too late to start checking the label to make sure you’re buying British where possible.

“Buying British produce comes with a lot of benefits. Firstly, it’s more environmentally friendly, as carbon emissions are dramatically reduced in comparison to buying imported varieties. It also helps support local growers and the economy here in the UK.

“British toms are also more tasty as they’re kept on the vine longer. This means they develop as much flavour as possible and are fresher travelling less miles before reaching your plate.

All ready for the shops
All ready for the shops

Dr Phil Morley, technical executive officer at The British Tomato Growers’ Association, said: “We’re very happy that British toms are now back on supermarket shelves, and we can’t wait for people to enjoy them throughout the season.

“Our advice is not to store tomatoes in the fridge, cooling tomatoes seriously impairs there delicate flavour profiles and also has an overall detrimental effect on quality. Like any fruit, store in the fruit bowl, your tomatoes will last just as long and taste a whole lot better. Fridges do flavours no favours!

“Tomatoes are a versatile fruit and a perfect ingredient for a healthy breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They’re packed with nutrition and can help boost your immunity and heart health.

“Our research with the University of Portsmouth last year revealed tomatoes are an all-round health superhero and include antioxidants and compounds like lycopene and beta-carotene which can protect you against some cancers and other serious diseases. The results also showed that tomatoes can improve your gut health and boost exercise recovery.

If you’re looking for some British tomato recipe inspiration, head to the British Tomato Growers’ Association’s website: https://www.britishtomatoes.co.uk/recipes

