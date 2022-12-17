Firefighters were called to a house in Angmering last night (Friday, December 16).

In a post on Twitter shortly before 11pm, the fire service said crews were attending a High Street house fire.

“We were called at 9.51pm and have eight appliances and an aerial ladder platform at the scene,” the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Please avoid the area if possible and close windows and doors if you live nearby.”

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight and remain in attendance today (Saturday, December 17) to 'ensure the area is safe'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was at the scene, praised the crews for ‘lots of hard work’ into the early hours of this [Saturday] morning.

He said the firefighters’ ‘fantastic work’ stopped the fire from spreading to more properties.

A fire service spokesperson told SussexWorld: “Eight appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended, including support from East Sussex Fire & Rescue and Sussex Police.

"The fire in the roof of the property was extinguished at 1.51am. Firefighters remained at the scene overnight and we remain in attendance today to ensure the area is safe."

