West Sussex job centres creating real opportunities

On Tuesday 5th March the Department for Work and Pensions held it’s annual Littlehampton jobs fair in partnership with Arun Business Partnership Awards and National Careers Service.

The occasion was a huge success with 44 employers and providers who were all engaging and ready to support the local community. There was a great turn out, with 290 attendees, coming from the public, and Bognor and Littlehampton job centres. The event included a special service desk set up for the recently redundant staff of the Littlehampton Body Shop who are being offered support from the local job centres.

Since the new B & M store opened in Worthing in February Job Centre Employment Advisers have been busy discussing phase two of the recruitment. Most recently we have supported their vacancies for Night Replenishment staff with further vacancies coming soon. Speak to your Job Centre Work Coach if you are interested in applying.

Submitted article

In Chichester our team will be supporting theChildren, Young People and Learning Recruitment Event at Edes House on Thursday 14th March from 2:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Come along and meet staff fromacross children's services, including Business Support, Early Help, Children's Social Work, Education and Skills, Youth Justice Service, Children's Residential, Family Time Contact team, Family Safeguarding, Apprenticeships and more!