West Sussex libraries centenary: why Lessons in Chemistry is my favourite book

With West Sussex libraries celebrating their centenary this year, we have invited some of our 2025 librarians to tell us about their favourite book. Rebecca Savill, Principal Librarian – Books Reading & Culture, Chichester, tells us why she would choose Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

“It was a passionate recommendation by bestselling author Harriet Evans at an event at Crawley Library in 2022 that first brought Lessons in Chemistry to my attention. I made a mental note to add it to my extensive to-be-read list and a few weeks later I took the plunge…

Set in the early 1960s, the novel centres on chemist Elizabeth Zott. Elizabeth’s all-male team at Hastings Research Institute have very narrow views of a woman’s role in society, but unconventional Zott is determined to change the status quo. The one exception to the rule is the lonely, brilliant, Nobel-Prize-nominated Calvin Evans, who falls in love with our fiercely determined protagonist.

Through a series of unpredictable events, Elizabeth finds herself a single mother and, forced to leave her job at the institute, she becomes the reluctant star of America's beloved cooking programme, Supper at Six. Her unusual approach to cooking ('Combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride') creates a stir and a revolution in the audience. Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women how to cook…she’s daring them to push the boundaries.

With a dog named ‘Six Thirty’ playing a significant role, this is a funny, warm and witty debut novel with unforgettable, relatable characters which will leave you feeling contemplative and emboldened. Elizabeth Zott is a reminder of how far society has come, but also how far we still have to go.

Published in April 2022, Bonnie Garmus’ debut quickly became a number one global bestseller and winner of several national and international awards, including Author of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Lessons in Chemistry was adapted as a mini-series for Apple TV+ in 2023, with Brie Larson playing Elizabeth. Despite receiving critical acclaim, I can’t bring myself to watch it because my experience of reading it was so powerful that I want to hold onto and cherish my memories of it!

I’ve recommended Lessons in Chemistry to all my family, friends and colleagues time and time again – I can’t stress enough how strongly it resonated with me and lifted me up. If you haven’t yet had the enjoyment of discovering this novel for the first time, I implore you to borrow a copy from your local West Sussex library or download for free on eBook or eAudio via our eLibrary. I promise you won’t be disappointed!

This will forever be in my pile of most-loved books. It’s particularly special to me because I was fortunate to meet Bonnie Garmus at a literary event in Barnes and she was just as inspiring, sincere and empowering as her protagonist. I’ll finish with my favourite quote: 'Your ability to change everything - including yourself - starts here' - Elizabeth Zott.