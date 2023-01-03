West Sussex local wins Dimensions Learning Disability and Autism Leaders' List Award

Dimensions, the UK’s largest not-for-profit that supports people with learning disabilities and autism, has announced the winners of its Annual Learning Disability and Autism Leaders’ List.

Katie Green in her art session.

Held in partnership with Learning Disability England and the Voluntary Organisations Disability Group, the Leaders’ List celebrates the extraordinary stories and achievements of individuals across the UK, encouraging more people with learning disabilities and autistic people to be their own spokespeople and show the world what they can do.

West Sussex local Katie Green was recognised for her work in the ‘Local Communities’ category, one of the four categories in this year’s awards. The award comes in recognition of Katie’s dedication to fostering inclusivity at the Aldingbourne Trust’s Creative Arts Studio. As a key team member at the studio, Katie has gone above and beyond to create a space where people with learning disabilities and autistic people can access art in a relaxed, accessible environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with her work in training and onboarding new staff at the Trust, Katie also ensures that each individual attendee feels comfortable and supported by keeping an eye out for her fellow artists and organising coffee trips with anyone feeling isolated. Now a part of the Trust’s Access All Areas Co-Production Committee, Katie believes that her work for the group has been just as important a factor in her personal growth as it is in her community engagement.

Events like the Leaders' List help to ensure increased representation for people with learning disabilities and/or autism and provide a platform for them to voice their often-unheard ideas and opinions. Recent research by Dimensions revealed that 96% of respondents feel that everyone can learn something from people with learning disabilities and autism. Furthermore, considering 75% think it is easy for people in the wider community to forget about people with learning disabilities and autism, initiatives such as the Leaders’ List are all the more significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the stories and achievements of people with learning disabilities and autism such as Katie’s will not only serve to dispel myths and harmful stereotypes, but will help inspire others in the community to achieve things they perhaps did not think would be possible for them.

Katie said: “A year ago, I didn’t think I could do anything like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie was chosen by an expert panel of judges, all of whom are previous Leaders themselves. Katie takes her place on the 2022 Leaders’ List along with a select group of individuals who have achieved so much over the past year.

Rachael Dodgson, CEO at Dimensions, said: “Dimensions is proud to present this award to all of this years’ Leaders’. The Leaders’ List is a reminder of the personal strengths and contributions that people with learning disabilities and autistic people make to the local community and society as a whole. I am deeply inspired by all of their achievements and hope you will join me in celebrating Katie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Voluntary Organisations Disability Group said: “We are proud to support the Leaders List 2022. Celebrating the work and contributions of people with a learning disability and autistic people is so important – we are looking forward to celebrating the 2022 winners. Thank you to our partners who have made this fantastic event happen, and an even bigger thank you to all of those who have entered this year.”