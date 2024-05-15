Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collision involving multiple vehicles in a West Sussex village has left two people seriously hurt.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following the ‘serious collision’ in Climping on Tuesday (May 14).

"Officers were called to the incident on A259 Greavatts Lane at around 5.30pm,” a police spokesperson said.

"The collision involved four cars; a silver and black Mitsubishi L200, a white Volkswagen Transporter, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Nissan Juke.

“The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 26-year-old man, and the driver of the Nissan Juke, a 60-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.”

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police said the road was closed for recovery and collision investigation but has since reopened.

The spokesperson added: “Police are investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police.