West Sussex Philharmonic Choir welcomes new musical director

West Sussex Philharmonic Choir have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Lucas Wood as their new musical director.

Jonathan was previously musical director of the Exeter Bach Choir and led them to acclaimed performances of all of J S Bach’s major choral works alongside innovative semi-staged performances of Handel’s Saul and Britten’s Saint Nicolas. He is regularly a soloist with choral societies around the UK as well as leading come and sing workshops.

In January 2024 Jonathan was appointed musical director of Surrey Youth Choir and regularly leads sessions for Surrey Arts on vocal health best practice. He is also tenor lay clerk at St George’s Cathedral, Southwark having previously held roles at Buckfast Abbey and Exeter Cathedral.

The choir’s chair Suzanne Gates said: “We are very excited to start working with Jonathan in September as he brings exactly the right mix of experience and enthusiasm to our rehearsals. Our first performance under Jonathan’s direction will be Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle at St Mary’s Parish Church on November 22, followed by our carol concert on December 13 and we would welcome new members in all voices to join us as we begin the new season.”

For details of how to join the choir, email: [email protected] or see the choir’s website: www.westsussexphilharmonicchoir.org.uk

“We are now into our 47th season and currently have around 80 singers drawn from the Horsham area. Our season runs from September to July. In November, April and July we perform concerts at St Mary’s Parish Church, Horsham. Professional musicians – both soloists and orchestral players – support our concerts.

“After the autumn concert we perform a carol concert at St Mary’s Parish Church, Horsham, accompanied by a brass quintet. We sing a full range of classic choral music from Henry Purcell to Gabriel Fauré, plus music from contemporary composers such as John Rutter, Karl Jenkins, Philip Ledger and Bob Chilcott. All singers are encouraged to embrace a wider range of singing ability.

“Rehearsals are held in The Barn, Causeway, Horsham, on Tuesday evenings from 7.30-9.30pm, and new members in all voices are always welcome. These are hard-working sessions but sociable as well, where members enjoy their singing and have fun at the same time. The season commences in September and continues until the following July.”