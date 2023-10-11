BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

West Sussex rail delays amid emergency incident involving passenger

Rail delays have been reported in West Sussex after an incident involving a train passenger.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail said the line towards Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton is blocked.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 11.40am, the train company said this was due to a passenger ‘being taken ill on a train’ between Horsham and Barnham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The emergency services are on site assisting the passenger,” the statement read. “Once we know more we will update our page here.

“In the meantime, tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route, including services that run via Brighton and along the coast via Worthing.”

Related topics:Southern RailTwitterBarnhamBognor RegisSouthamptonPortsmouthThameslinkBrighton