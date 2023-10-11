West Sussex rail delays amid emergency incident involving passenger
Rail delays have been reported in West Sussex after an incident involving a train passenger.
Southern Rail said the line towards Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton is blocked.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 11.40am, the train company said this was due to a passenger ‘being taken ill on a train’ between Horsham and Barnham.
“The emergency services are on site assisting the passenger,” the statement read. “Once we know more we will update our page here.
“In the meantime, tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route, including services that run via Brighton and along the coast via Worthing.”