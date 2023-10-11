Rail delays have been reported in West Sussex after an incident involving a train passenger.

Southern Rail said the line towards Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton is blocked.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 11.40am, the train company said this was due to a passenger ‘being taken ill on a train’ between Horsham and Barnham.

“The emergency services are on site assisting the passenger,” the statement read. “Once we know more we will update our page here.