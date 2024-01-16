A trespasser caused delays on the railway line in West Sussex earlier today (Tuesday, January 16).

Southern Rail reported shortly after 2pm that it had been ‘made aware of a trespasser on the tracks’ between Horsham and Arundel stations.

"Some services in the area will be delayed whilst we work to gain some additional information,” a statement on social media read.

"This affects services that run between Horsham and Bognor Regis.

“Response teams have been sent to the site to move the person to a position of safety.”

The person was ‘moved to a position of safety’ and is away from the railway within 20 minutes of the incident being reported.

Some services in the area were delayed by up to 20 minutes and train passengers were asked to ‘please allow extra time where possible to complete your journey’.

In an update at 2.45pm, Southern Rail announced: “Disruption caused by trespassers on the railway earlier today between Horsham and Arundel has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”