West Sussex renewable energy scheme aims to cut carbon emissions and save on bills

A group-buying scheme which aims to make renewable energy more affordable returns to West Sussex for a third time.

Installing solar roof panels

The Solar Together initiative puts high-quality solar panels, battery storage and Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points within the reach of more residents. This year, community groups and small business are also able to join the scheme. The initiative uses pre-approved installers, helping people feel more confident about their renewable energy investments.

Suppliers can offer competitive pricing due to the volume of installations, passing savings onto residents through lower installation prices. For those who have already invested in solar panels, there is also the opportunity to fit a battery onto their existing system.

Residents and businesses who register online will receive a personal no-obligation recommendation, and if they choose to accept it, a technical survey will be conducted. A date can then be arranged for the installation of their solar PV system.

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “The Solar Together scheme offers a straightforward way for people to access a competitive offer from a trusted and vetted provider. The scheme continues to prove very popular with our residents, helping them to reduce their energy costs and their impact on the environment by using the clean electricity they generate.

“This initiative aligns closely with Our Council Plan priorities which includes achieving a sustainable and prosperous economy and the underpinning theme of tackling climate change.”