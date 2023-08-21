West Sussex road closed for hours after serious multi-vehicle collision: Everything we know so far
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in West Sussex, according to Sussex Police.
Wheatsheaf Road in Henfield was closed for nearly six hours after a collision on Sunday (August 20) at around 9.10am.
"Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car and caravan in Wheatsheaf Road, Henfield,” a police spokesperson said.
“A man from Littlehampton was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Police said the road was re-opened at around 2.50pm after the completion of investigation work at the scene.